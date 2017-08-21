Chloe and Sam Magee have reached the last 32 of the mixed doubles at the Badminton World Championships after beating Americans Yan Tuck Chan and Yuko Kawasaki in their first match.

The Donegal siblings, who claimed Ireland's first European medal in the sport when finishing third in Denmark in April, won 21-6 21-11.

They will play the Japanese pair and number 16 seeds Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino tomorrow in their round of 32 match.

Sam will be back on court this evening with younger brother Joshua as they take on Bastian Kersaudy and Julien Maio of France in the men's doubles.

Rio Olympian Scott Evans is also in action today against Chinese world number four Shi Yuqi.

The 29-year-old Dubliner is ranked 89 places below his opponent.