UFC president Dana White said Conor McGregor has made a very bad career move and he does not want to work with the Dubliner in the short-term after an incident backstage at an event in Brooklyn.

Police in New York said they are awaiting a detailed report and cannot comment further at the moment but White has alleged injuries and damage to a bus following an attack from a group at the Barclays Centre in New York.

White told MMA Junkie: "I think after this disgusting, despicable move that everybody’s relationship with Conor is going to be not so great.

"This is the type of bad decision that turns a lot of people against you.

"We’re disgusted with him right now. I have to regroup. We have a fight this Saturday and that’s what I need to focus on and make sure these fighters are okay.

"I don’t want to talk to Conor."

Asked if he wants to keep working with McGregor, White said: "Right now? No. Absolutely not. Do you want to be in business with Conor McGregor right now and buy his fights? I don’t think anyone is going to want to [work with him] right now."