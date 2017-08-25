After at least a year of speculation and months of verbal jousting, we are on the eve of the long-awaited Mayweather-McGregor showdown.

While there is wild excitement in many quarters about the fight, RTÉ also has a remit to cater for that dwindling subsection of the population which remains largely clueless about McGregor's exploits.

For their benefit, we give you 25 (or so) questions you want answering on McGregor-Mayweather.

So, what's happening with this fight then? I can't turn on the television without hearing noise about it.

Been waiting for you to ask. It's a heavily publicised fight in Nevada, Las Vegas between Floyd Mayweather Jr, the undefeated five division boxing world champion and Conor McGregor, the reigning UFC Lightweight champion.

Mayweather? He's pretty good, isn't he?

He's not bad. He is undefeated in 49 professional bouts and no less an authority than BoxRec.com - a website which keeps records on all professional male and female boxers - rates him as the greatest pound for pound boxer in history.

What? Better than Ali?

Yes.

What about McGregor? Tell me a bit more about him, will ya?

You mean you don't know about McGregor?

Ah well, it's hard to keep track of all the sport now, what with all the replays in the Gaelic Games.

Well, he's a former plumber from Dublin who began training in MMA in 2008 and moved through the ranks, winning world titles in Cage Warriors in 2012 before switching to the UFC.

In December 2015, he defeated Jose Aldo to win the featherweight title and later become champion at lightweight after defeating Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

It would reasonable to say that his skills and his mouth have made him the biggest draw in the history of Mixed Martial Arts. That's not hyperbole. The PPV figures bare this out.

So, he's come a long way?

His yacht - he has a yacht - is called 'The 188' in tribute to the amount of money he used to receive in his weekly dole payment.

Jaysus, that's recent enough. Sure Brian Cowen was Taoiseach when the dole came down to that.

More on top of current affairs than your combat sports I see.

Sure look. What's all this screaming I see on news reports? The pair of them hollering at each other.

Yes, that would be the press tour, the centrepiece of which is 'the press conference' where the pair of them prowl the stage and trade witticisms of dubious quality but impressive abusiveness.

How did these two come to be fighting each other?

Good question. The idea has been floated for a long time but most people thought it was a joke or a ruse to generate more publicity for the pair. It was only earlier this year that it became apparent that the fight was a real possibility. McGregor agreed to Mayweather's terms in mid-May and the date and venue was set in June.

What is this KFC business anyway?

KFC is a fast-food conglomerate. I think you mean UFC.

Yeah, yeah, UFC

Well, it stands for Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Is it any good of a sport?

See before I go any further now, you're making the classic error there. UFC isn't the name of any sport. The sport is MMA, or Mixed Martial Arts to give it its full title. All UFC is is an umbrella organisation under which many of the best fighters compete.

I'm sorry, I know this is complicated but poorly-informed journalists have had their mouths gaffer-taped and been bundled into the boot of a Ford Cortina for less.

Right grand. So, they're making up hybrid rules, I suppose? Like when Ireland play Australia in the Aussie Rules. Or the hurlers play the shinty lads from Scotland.

No, no. It's a boxing match.

He's fighting Floyd Mayweather in boxing?

That's right.

Eh... is McGregor any use at boxing?

Well, we're a little in the dark on that. Former Olympic silver medallist Ken Egan has said he wasn't able to cut it in the Irish amateur ranks when he tried. He also doesn't think much of his boxing technique based off the sparring videos that have been released.

So, you're telling me that a lad who couldn't win at Irish amateur level and then moved to another sport is taking on one of the greatest boxers in history - in boxing?

That's one way of looking at it certainly.





Would he not be better off fighting Mayweather in the KFC? Or better still, maybe a contest to see who can fix a burst pipe the quickest?

Yeah, UFC... Yeah, you would think so. But the McGregor camp is really very confident. His coach John Kavanagh was on Ariel Helwani's show the last day and is predicting a sixth round knockout win for McGregor.

Ariel Hel-what?

Forget it, it doesn't matter. Also, André Ward, the current light heavyweight world champion in boxing, reckons McGregor's lack of experience in the sport could be a potential weapon for him. It makes him unpredictable against Mayweather, he says.

So, if McGregor somehow wins this fight, will he be trying other sports then?

Rumours that he'll challenge Brendan Cummins in the 'long puck' competition in the Cooley mountains remain rumours for the moment.

I suppose the big question is, will they be getting much coin out of it?

There's only one answer to that and it's yes. It is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative fights in history.

Now, the exact figure is dependent on a number of factors such as PPV and ticket sales and other variables. But estimates suggesting the fighters will personally collect over $500 million between them.

There's a confidentiality agreement signed on the matter of how this breaks down between the pair but it's reckoned that Mayweather will take 70-75% of that figure.

In case you're in any doubt as to the centrality of the mighty dollar in all of this, the fight is actually called 'The Money Fight'.

Subtle. Tell me, are there many people heading over to it?

Thousands. Many of them have been over there for the past week and won't even get into the arena. Tickets are going for $2,000 a pop.

McGregor has told all the Irish fans to "run amok" in Las Vegas.

No bother to them, I'd say.

No doubt. Tricolours abound in Vegas this week. There's even a very visible one with the 1916 Proclamation transcribed on it.

I knew that Padraig Pearse would make it big one day.

It's a long way from the GPO.

Now you know all that, will you watch it?

Ah God I dunno. If I happen to somehow be up and about I might. Is it on RTÉ? Or did TG4 get the rights this time?



No, I'm afraid TG4 missed out. The fight is pay per view on Sky Sports Box Office. It costs €24.95 to buy in Ireland.

Sod that. I'll find out the result in the morning.