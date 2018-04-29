A closing round 68 saw Paul Dunne claim a share of fourth place at the Volvo China Open, four shots behind Sweden’s Alexander Bjork.

Dunne began the final day two shots adrift joint-leaders Adrian Otaegui and Matt Wallace and for the second successive round, didn’t drop a single shot.

A birdie at eight, and three on the back nine helped the Greystones man to 14-under for the tournament, but it was Bjork’s brilliant final round which was enough to secure his first European Tour title in the Volvo China Open.

Bjork carded seven birdies in a flawless closing 65 at Topwin Golf and Country Club to finish 18 under par, a shot ahead of Spain's Adrian Otaegui.

Otaegui was left to rue a three-putt bogey on the 17th, although a birdie on the last sealed outright second ahead of compatriot Jorge Campillo and the English pair of Matt Wallace and Jordan Smith.

"It's tough to describe the emotions," Bjork told Sky Sports. "I'm really, really happy, really proud of myself the way I played today."

"It's probably one of the best rounds of golf I've ever played, I would say the best round given the situation. I made pretty much no mistakes today so I'm super happy.

"I had a really good feeling this morning actually. I was less nervous than I usually am before a really big final round. I felt confident almost all the way so I guess it was just meant to be.