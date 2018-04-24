It would seem to be a case of now or never for Pádraig Harrington in the year 2020 as he looks to skipper Europe in the Ryder Cup.

The owner of Adare Manor, JP McManus, confirmed last Friday that the resort in Limerick will be seeking to stage the Ryder Cup in 2026.

That staging, however, would in Harrington’s mind be too late in his career to take on the captaincy.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, the three-time major winner said: "I’d love to be Ryder Cup captain one day. I think it would be risky to wait until 2026 to put my name in the hat.

Let the Ryder Cup captaincy games begin!



Lee Westwood in 2016: "2020 is definitely on my radar. I’ll be putting my name in the ring for sure."



Padraig Harrington today: ⬇️👀https://t.co/sekb6jmmH2 — Martin Inglis (@MInglisbunkered) April 24, 2018

"We have a number of good European players who will be looking for that job in ’26. The more names in the hat, the more risk you have of not getting it.

"It would be a long time to wait and I’ll be getting a little bit older and not necessarily in with the younger guys."

As for two years’ time in Whistling Straits, Harrington added: "I’m getting to an age that I need to do it reasonably soon. I think the powers that be would like me to do it in the US based on the fact that I have a high profile there.

I know myself and Lee Westwood will be in the hat. There are five people who will decide and you have to make sure your name is in the hat."