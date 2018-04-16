Paul Dunne took his Open de Espana disappointment in his stride and said his game is in a very healthy place as he gears up for a busy period of action.

The Greystones man led all weekend in Madrid but was edged out on Sunday by John Rahm, who posted a final round five-under-par 67 to finish two shots clear of second-placed Dunne.

The 25-year-old admitted his short game was a little off, which cost him in the climax, but wasn't too downhearted following a string showing.

"I felt like I hit the ball great," he said. "My short game let me down a little bit. I hit a lot of chips that I thought were better than they were.

Gutsy.



Dunne holes out on 18 to finish outright second. pic.twitter.com/gBNFkICJqL — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) April 15, 2018

"I just kept misjudging bounces - some of them skidded, some of them bounced soft. I feel like when I played for one I got the other result. It's a little frustrating not to get anything going, not to get any putts to go in. It's just one of those days.

"My game is great. I hit the ball fantastic, I was hitting it long and straight. I feel good going into the next few weeks. Obviously I'm disappointed not to win, but it is what it is."

2017 Irish Open winner Rahm became the sixth Spaniard to win the tournament since it became a European Tour event in 1972.

It was also his first victory as a professional in his homeland.

"It's been amazing," he said. "It's truly been the hardest Sunday I've ever had in any tournament that I've won because the crowd wanted it so much and I wanted it so much.

"You can tell how excited everybody is, I felt that tension, I felt that stress, I felt everything magnified. They payed a huge part, I came for them mainly so I'm just glad I can win this one for the Spanish people."