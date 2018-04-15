Paul Dunne was edged out as world number four John Rahm fired a final round five-under-par 67 to win the Open de Espana in Madrid.

Rahm became the sixth Spaniard to win the tournament since it became a European Tour event in 1972, finishing two shots clear of Ireland's Paul Dunne.

It was the 23-year-old first appearance at the the Open de Espana and his third victory on the European Tour.

Dunne led by one shot overnight and a birdie on the 18th gave him a final round 71 and outright second place ahead of Nacho Elvira.

Spaniard Elvira had seemed well placed to challenge Rahm, but he sent into his tee shot on the short 17th into the water and paid the price with a double bogey.

South African Gerry Coetzee surged 31 places through the field to finish fourth with a best round of the day 63.