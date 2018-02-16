Before the start of Friday's play the former British Open winner was sitting on even, which was the projected cut mark.

But a red-hot, bogey free round featuring five birdies dragged him right up the leaderboard and he's just four shots off clubhouse leader Matthew Southgate, who is nine under.

The ex-Ryder Cup captain has been showing patches of form recently, making a rare cut at the Malaysian Open at the start of February. Six 67 is amongst the best rounds played on Saturday.

Ireland's Gavin Moynihan is also in the field and he's on course in his second round.