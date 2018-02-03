Having made a rare European Tour cut, Darren Clarke fell apart on his third round and now sits last of the 81-strong weekend field, 18 strokes behind leaders Jorge Campillo and Dylan Frittelli.

Spain's Campillo and South African Frittelli lead the Maybank Championship after a third round which saw 13 different players holding a share of the lead at some point.

As the rest of the pack fought for supremacy in Kuala Lumpur, Campillo and Fratelli were able to post bogey-free rounds of 66 to reach 15 under.

Clarke was sitting pretty at four under after two rounds, but on Saturday in Malaysia it got away from him with a seven over featuring three bogies, a double bogey and a pair of triples. He’s now on plus three.

One shot behind the leaders are American Berry Henson and India's Khalin Joshi, who both hit 65s.

Scotland's Marc Warren lies tied for fifth with five other players on 13 under after carding 69. His group is also made up of Thailand's Prayad Marksaeng and Phachara Khongwatmai, Japanese pair Hideto Tanihara and Ryo Ishikawa and Italian Nino Bertasio.

England's Lee Westwood had been in contention after the second round more than two decades after his first victory at the Saujana Golf & Country Club but dropped down the order after a third-round 70.

He finished the third day as part of an eight-man group tied for 11th on 12 under par which also included Spain's Pablo Larrazabal.