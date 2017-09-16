Kiradech Aphibarnrat will take a one shot lead into tomorrow's final round of the KLM Open, one shot clear of Frenchman Romain Wattell.

Paul Dunne carded a six under par round of 65 and is eight shots off the lead.The Wicklow man shot six birdies and an eagle.

Padraig Harrington, who was playing with Dunne, finished his round on one under par and is in a tie for 54th.

Meanwhile, Lee Westwood remains in contention for a first European Tour title since 2014 after a third-round 67 left him three behind Aphibarnrat.

Former world number one Westwood - down at 61st in the rankings after a barren couple of years - carded five birdies against a single bogey, with the highlight a 20-foot putt made from off the green at the 11th.

"I'm hitting it very consistently and feel like I've got pretty good control of my swing," Westwood told the European Tour website.

"I haven't been in contention that much recently, so it's nice to get in there and have a chance and I'm sure I'll remember what to do when the time comes."

At 11 under par, the Ryder Cup star is in a share of fourth. France's Romain Wattel shot a flawless 64 to lie second on 13 under, with his compatriot and overnight leader Joel Stalter a shot further back after signing for a 69.



Thailand's Aphibarnrat led for much of the third round but missed a string of birdie chances on the way in at

The Dutch and seemed to have paid the price for his profligacy when he was caught by Wattel.



A shot behind halfway leaders Joakim Lagergren and Stalter once the second round was completed on Saturday morning, Aphibarnrat made four birdies in an outward 31 to take the outright lead.



Wattel had already made five birdies when he almost holed his tee shot to the 14th, and the subsequent birdie and a gain from eight feet at the 16th drew him level, only for Aphibarnrat to strike at the last to regain the initiative heading into the final round.