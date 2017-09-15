Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne were amongst the players who managed to finish their second round at the weather hit KLM Open in the Netherlands on Friday.

With bad weather having caused an early suspension of play on Thursday, organisers struggled to catch up and half the field were unable to complete their second rounds due to darkness.

Clubhouse leader Joel Stalter added a 67 to his opening round 65 to emerge as the clear leader, sitting on ten under after 36 holes.

Rookie Stalter is now in a strong position to claim his first European Tour title, one stroke ahead of Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat, with German Sebastian Heisele a further stroke back.

Stalter carded seven birdies as he completed his opening round early on Friday morning, with his solitary blemish coming with a bogey on the final hole.

The Frenchman recovered to produce an increasingly strong showing in the second round, overhauling Aphibarnrat's lead with a run of six birdies in 10 holes.

"I played really solid - it was tough at the beginning. I gave up two shots but then I really got it back strong," he said.

"It's too bad because I maybe could have had a couple more birdies at the end but it was a really good round and I'm really proud of myself because it was a really long day.

"I've been in this situation before so I know what to expect for the weekend, but the goal is to be on top of the leaderboard on Sunday."

Harrington is on level par having shot a one under second round and sitting alongside him at even is Dunne, who moved up the leaderboard with a three under 68.

Lee Westwood moved into contention with a bogey-free second round of 65 which left him three strokes off the lead at the halfway stage.

Westwood hit six birdies to finish on seven under par on a day when