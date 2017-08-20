A superb back nine from Shane Lowry was instrumental in his third round 67 at the Wyndham Championship that sees the Offaly man trail clubhouse leader Henrik Stenson by four shots.

Without a top-10 finish in the PGA Tour this season, Lowry is currently tied for ninth heading into the final day of action with the Swede holding a one shot lead over the American trio of Kevin Na, Ollie Schneiderjans and Webb Simpson.

Eight pars and a bogey at the fourth was Lowry’s lot in the front nine, but at the turn he quickly moved up the gears.

Sublime iron play at the fairways enabled him to pick off three birdies in four holes, buyt the best was to come at par-five 15th.

A 325-yard drive meant a birdie opportunity was on, but a fantastic approach shot to within two yards of the hole say Lowry pick up an eagle.

A dropped shot at 17 was sandwiched by birdies as Lowry moves to 12-under-par heading into the final day of action at Sedgefield Country Club.

Padraig Harrington had a round to forget, failing to pick up a single shot after rounds of 66 and 68.

Four bogeys were compounded by a double bogey at the last as he slips to even par overall. His feint hope of securing a PGA tour card for next season – he requires a win or second place – all but over.

Seamus Power also had a difficult afternoon at the office.

Birdies at the second and eighth holes had the Waterford man moving in the right direction, but in sharp contrast to Lowry, couldn’t find any rhythm on the back nine, where four bogeys and a double-bogey at 15 saw him drop to one-over-par.

After an inconsistent first 11 holes, the 2016 British Open champion Stenson turned on the afterburners, picking up three consecutive birdies from the 13th before adding another at the 17th for a four-under-par 66 at Sedgefield Country Club.

"I feel like I've been putting nicely, reading the greens good, maybe the pace was a little out on a couple of occasions so I've found it harder to get it to the hole, but I've seen the lines nicely and when I get there I seem to make the shots," Stenson said on the PGA Tour website. "The putting has been solid.

"I've hit a lot of good iron shots. There were a couple of swings here and there that were not to satisfaction. The one on seven cost me two, one of the 11th cost me another so two swings cost me three shots today, but I'm really happy with the way I finished.

"When you finish strong and you're in contention you're always going to feel good."

Davis Love III, at 53 seeking to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history, shot 67 to trail by three shots.



Love, already the third oldest winner after his success here two years ago, surged into contention with an outward nine of four-under 31, but he stalled on in the inward half.