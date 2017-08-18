Shane Lowry hit a six under par round of 64 to climb to tied-8th on the leaderboard at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro in North Carolina.

Lowry landed four birdies on a back-nine which was uncluttered with dropped shots to reach -9 after the second round at the Sedgefield Country Club.

This leaves Lowry four shots behind the leaders Webb Simpson and Ryan Armour, with the latter shooting a stunning nine under par round of 61 on Day 2.

The Clara golfer currently sits in 145th position in the Fed Ex Cup standings and has yet to record a top-ten finish on the PGA Tour this season.

Elsewhere, Padraig Harrington made only a modest improvement on Friday, hitting a 68 to reach -6 for the tournament.

Languishing in 199th position, Harrington needs to either win the tournament or finish second to retain his PGA Tour card for 2018, though he does have a medical exemption following back surgery in March which will entitle him to play in nine tournaments next year should he miss out this weekend.

With his rivals burning up the course, Harrington will need to shoot very low rounds on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, Waterford's Seamus Power needed a par on the final hole to stay above the projected cut mark at -3. Power bogeyed the 17th hole leaving him in a precarious position coming down the 18th.

However, he secured par and looks set to be around for the weekend. He hit an even par round of 70 on the Friday.

Graeme McDowell hit a second round of 68 to reach -1 for the tournament but this will not be sufficient to keep him around for the weekend.