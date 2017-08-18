Padraig Harrington is just five shots off the lead after the first round at the Wyndham Championship to keep alive feint hopes of reaching the FedEx Cup play-offs.

The three-time Major winner was in blistering form on his way to a four-under-par round, five adrift of leader Matt Every.

It remains a tall order for the Dubliner to qualify for the first of four play-off events as he must either win or finish second to climb into the 125 spots available and retain his PGA Tour card.

Harrington is currently in 199th position.

Seamus Power and Shane Lowry made solid starts, with both players carding three-under-par rounds. The Waterford man is currently 123rd in the standings, 22 spots ahead of Lowry.

Graeme McDowell posted an opening round 71 and needs an improvement today for a top-35 position that would secure his play-off hopes.

Every, on the mend after a case of the driving yips so bad he said it would have driven many to quit, however is the man to catch.

Every holed out from 105 yards for eagle at the first hole and added seven birdies for a career-low, nine-under-par 61 in ideal morning conditions at Sedgefield Country Club.

Every won the Arnold Palmer Invitational back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 before his driving disintegrated, making it impossible to compete with the best.

As his confidence waned he started flinching, instead of committing to his shot.

"I would just stop (during the swing) ... My body just stopped and (the ball) would go either straight right or way left," he explained.

Every finally solved his swing problems with the help of new coach Scott Hamilton and believes he is ready to compete at the highest level again, though it hurt him not to be eligible for last week’s PGA Championship.

"I watched the PGA at home. That sucked, he said. I don't go to bed at night saying there are 144 guys better than me playing.

"I have a high regard for my talent ... So I couldn’t let myself quit."

Seven players were tied for third on seven-under including 2012 U.S. Open winner Webb Simpson and Australians Cameron Smith and Tim Wilkinson.