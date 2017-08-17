Paul Dunne will face Sweden's Jens Fahrbring in the last-32 of the Paul Lawrie Matchplay after a dominant opening victory over Nathan Holman.

The Greystones native made quick work of his first round encounter in Bad Griesbach Golf Resort, beating Holman 6&5.

The 24-year-old, in his second year as a European Tour professional, is currently ranked 34th in the Race for Dubai, thanks in part to a second in Trophee Hassan II back in April, plus a tie for 13th at the French Open.

With a €1million prize fund in Germany, Dunne will be hoping for a profitable weekend after this impressive first round display.

"I love the format," Dunne said. "It's competition in its purest form."

Defending champion Anthony Wall looked on form as he recorded his seventh straight victory to reach the second round.

Wall won six matches to claim his second European Tour title at Archerfield Links 12 months ago, 16 years and 204 days after this first in South Africa.

And despite a change of venue to Bad Griesbach for the 64-man knockout event, Wall carried on where he left off with a hard-fought victory over fellow Englishman Sam Walker, a last-minute replacement for the injured Kristoffer Broberg.

Wall, who holed from 20 feet for a winning birdie on the 18th, said: "We played well. He wasn't so good off the tee and then made birdies at nine and 10 by holing long putts and then it was game on.

"I just managed to keep hold of him and I got my chance at the last and made three so that was fantastic

"If you've done something in that field before once or twice you can draw from that and if you have those nervous patches you can go 'I've done it before, why can't I do it again?' and that's how I try and draw through all my golf."

Denmark's Lucas Bjerregaard was the first player to advance to the last 32, six birdies in a row from the ninth giving him a 6&4 win over American Daniel Im, although Finland's Mikko Ilonen enjoyed the biggest win, thrashing Mathieu Pavon 8&7.

Tournament host Paul Lawrie needed 20 holes to edge past former Ryder Cup partner Peter Hanson, with Edoardo Molinari beating Robert Karlsson on the 24th hole after losing the 18th to a double bogey.

Top seed Matthew Southgate beat France's Romain Wattel 3&2 despite breaking his driver 15 minutes before teeing off, the 28-year-old borrowing one from compatriot Chris Paisley, who had earlier beaten Scott Jamieson the 22nd hole.