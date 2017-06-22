Irish pair Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington are set up to contend at the Travelers Championship after making bright starts in their opening rounds.

Dubliner Harrington, making his return to action following a freak elbow injury suffered during a coaching session, admitted: "I surprised myself" after shooting flawless round of 66 at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut.

That left the three-time major winner just two shots off the early pace set by Americans Johnson Wagner and Brett Steigmaier, who each carded six-under 64s.

McIlroy matched Harrington by firing four birdies, but a bogey at the 18th, his ninth hole, left him one shot behind his fellow Irishman at three under.

Seamus Power is also in action and was among the later starters.

