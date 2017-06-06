Pádraig Harington says he feared for his professional career after suffering an elbow injury which has ruled him out of this weekend’s St Jude Classic.

The 45-year-old revealed that an elbow injury suffered while coaching an amateur had him fearing the worst, but will only be out of action for less than two weeks.

Harrington has played just seven events in 2017 after undergoing surgery on a trapped nerve in his neck in March, but had been due to play his third tournament in succession in Memphis.

The three-time major winner took to social media to reveal the fears he had in the immediate aftermath of the accident, which required six stitches.

"Just withdrawn from @PGATOUR @fesjcmemphis this week. I was hit on the elbow with a practice swing by an amateur I was coaching at an outing," he posted on his official Twitter account.

"Thankfully nothing was broken,just 6 stitches. I thought it was the end of me playing competitive golf.

"I'll only be out for 12 days or so to let stitches heal," confirming he will play no part in this weekend’s action at TPC Southwind.

Harrington also made light of the unfortunate injury.

There's no truth in the rumour that it was the amateur's best strike of the day @fesjcmemphis @PGATOUR — Padraig Harrington (@padraig_h) June 6, 2017

The Dubliner failed to secure a place in next week's US Open via the 36-hole qualifier at Walton Heath last week.