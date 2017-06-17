Leona Maguire said all the hours, blood, sweat and tears she's poured into her game made "days like today very much worthwhile" after her superb British Amateur Championship triumph.

The 22-year-old Cavan woman prevailed at Pyle and Kenfig after defeating Spain’s Ainhoa Olarra 3&2 in the 18-hole final on the south Wales coast to seal the biggest amateur win of her career.

Maguire will now take her place in US Women’s Open next month and the Ricoh Women’s British Open at Kingsbarns, near St Andrews, in August, when she will aim to win the Smyth Salver as the low amateur for a second time after doing so at Woburn last year.

"I've been very, very fortunate to have a lot of people help me out along the way."

Maguire, the No 1-ranked amateur in the world, became the first Irishwoman to win the championship since Stephanie Meadow beat another Spaniard, Rocio Sanchez Lobato, 4&3 at Carnoustie back in 2012.

With twin sister Lisa on her bag, her sucess was a family affair, and one Maguire was more than happy to savour.

"It doesn't really get much bigger," she told RTÉ Radio 1's Saturday Sport.

"There was a world-class field here and some great golf played. I'm just delighted to come out on top.

"These are the sort of days you practice for. These are the days you're out in early mornings in cold weather for, to make days like today very much worthwhile.

"It's a lot of practice and hard work. I've been very, very fortunate to have a lot of people help me out along the way. My mam and dad have obviously been great, and it was great to have Lisa on my bag this week and my coach Shane O'Grady.

"I've been just trying to get my game to the point where it's ready to go on tour.

"My irons have been really good, I've been hitting the ball really well, and thankfully this week I holed a few more putts than usual which really made the difference."