Leona Maguire captured the Ladies' British Amateur Championship with a 3&2 victory over Spaniard Ainhoa Olarra.

The 22-year-old Cavan woman, the No 1-ranked amateur in the world, saw off Lisburn's Paula Grant 4&2 in the quarters and Anna Backman of Finland 3&2 in the semi-final to set up a decider with Olarra.

Earlier in the month she was presented with the Annika Award, as the Most Outstanding Female Collegiate Golfer of the year, for the second time - an unprecedented achievement.

Maguire's star continues to soar, with success Pyle and Kenfig Golf Club cementing her status as the finest amateur player around.