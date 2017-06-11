Daniel Berger successfully defended his FedEx St Jude Classic title as both Séamus Power and Graeme McDowell finished seven shots adrift in Memphis.

The 24-year-old's one-shot victory saw him follow in the footsteps of David Toms, who won the trophy in 2003 and 2004, after the American claimed his maiden PGA Tour title at this tournament last year.

Berger produced four birdies in his immaculate four-under par 66, matching his round on Saturday, to finish ahead of Charl Schwartzel and Kim Meen-whee on 10 under.

McDowell finished the tournament with a 68, with three birdies and a dropped shot on the front nine, before a double bogey and bogey at 12 and 13 respectively halted his momentum.

Power, who was well in the mix heading into the weekend before a disappointing 72 yesterday, began sluggishly and failed to make a move up the leaderboard.

Three dropped shots in the first five holes had him on the backfoot early on, though birdies at eight and nine, plus a level-par back nine saw him card at one-over par round of 71.

Both players were tied for 27th position.

It was however to be Berger’s day in Memphis.

A birdie on the 15th saw him move clear of the pack, which at one point included nine players tied for the lead, but he was made to wait for his win to be confirmed as Rafael Cabrera Bello continued his final round.

Yet the Spaniard, joint overnight leader, failed to make up the ground, meaning Berger could celebrate his second PGA Tour victory.

Cabrera Bello was one of five players to finish two shots behind Berger, along with Americans Billy Horschel, Braden Thornberry, Chez Reavie and Kevin Chappell.

Phil Mickelson was seven under par, one shot ahead of Adam Scott, Stewart Cink and Ben Crane among others.