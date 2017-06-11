Seamus Power has left himself a lot to do at the FedEx St Jude Classic on Sunday following a disappointing two over par 72 on Saturday.

Power was well in the mix heading into the weekend, but he dropped two shots on his third round in Memphis. He had an up and down day, hitting six bogies, including three in four holes on the first nine, and four birdies.

The Waterford man is now tied 22nd on four under, five shots off the joint leaders setting the pace on minus nine.

A round-of-the-day 65 from Rafa Cabrera Bello gave him a share of the lead going into the final day.

The Spaniard, winless on the PGA Tour, sank seven birdies to join Stewart Cink and Ben Crane at the top of the leaderboard on nine under.

Cabrera Bello could have been the sole leader but for an untimely bogey on the 17th.

Cink went round in 69 after a tricky back nine, where he bogeyed three holes, while Crane improved his overnight position with a 68.

But it was not a great day for the three men who held the overnight lead as Chez Reavie, Sebastian Munoz and Charl Schwartzel all fell off the pace.

Colombian Munoz had the most damaging day as he shot a five-over-par 75, mainly thanks to two double bogeys on the back nine, while a triple-bogey saw Schwartzel card a 74.

Luke List and Chad Campbell are both on eight under and will make a charge for victory on Sunday.