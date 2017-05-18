Michael Hoey shares the lead after the opening round of the Rocco Forte Open in Sicily after a bogey-free round of 61 that included 10 birdies.

The 38-year-old shared the birdies equally on the front and back nine in a scintillating round of golf, and would have taken the outright lead only for Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg shooting the lowest round of his professional career.

Hoey’s exquisite play raised hopes an historic sub-60 round, but sitting on 10-under after a blemish free round will take great confidence into tomorrow’s action at Verdura Golf Club.

Hoey is bidding for ninth win of his professional career, and the pair are one shot clear of South African Zander Lombard on nine under par, with Alvaro Quiros, Sebastian Heisele and and Jbe Kruger a further shot back.

"I left it in the jaws, both putts, but I was nervous," admitted Hoey, who has won five times on the European Tour but lost his card last year.

"It was hard to hit them past the hole but it's nice to be nervous because I haven't been nervous on a golf course for quite a while and it's exciting to have such a good score. My best ever score by two shots, no bogeys, it doesn't get much better.

"We've had two kids (since 2013) and it's been tiring. I had to have sinus surgery done a couple of years ago. I haven't been as healthy as I wanted to be, so hopefully now I can get going."

Playing in just his 15th European Tour event after gaining his card via the qualifying school last year, Soderberg was also eight under par after 11 holes and admitted breaking the magical 60 barrier was very much on his mind.

"That's all I thought about walking down the par-five 12th, it kind of helped keep me going," Soderberg said.

"I didn't feel like it stopped me, I definitely had a couple of putts the last seven holes that could have gone in, but overall it was a great round."

Soderberg birdied the 17th and 18th to complete the lowest round of his career as more than 100 players took advantage of the ideal conditions to break par.

Gary Hurley carded a 67 and sits at four-under-par and is well placed to make the cut.



