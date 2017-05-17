Jon Rahm said he wants to follow in the footsteps of his Spanish heroes Seve Ballasteros, José Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia by winning the Irish Open after confirming his attendance at this year's tournament at Portstewart.

Rahm has rocketed into the top 15 in the world having only turned pro last summer, joining an elite group of Spanish champions on the PGA Tour when he eagled two of the final six holes to win the Farmers Insurance Open by three strokes outside San Diego back in January.

It will be his first tournament on the European Tour, which he joined at the start of March after breaking into the world's top 50.

"Seve [Ballasteros], José Maria [Olazabal] and Sergio [Garcia] have all won the Irish Open over the years, so it will be great to try and follow in their footsteps at Portstewart," he told the European Tour's website.

"I’m really pleased to support Rory and everything he is trying to do for the event through his Foundation."

"I’m also looking forward to playing a different style of golf on the links of Portstewart which will be valuable preparation for the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale as well."

Last week, ten-time Ryder Cup player Lee Westwood and 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett confirmed their participation, with Justin Rose also set to feature.

This year’s event takes place from 6-9 July and is expected to be the biggest in the tournament’s long history, bolstered by its new status as one of the eight prestigious Rolex Series events.

The prize fund has increased to a record €7m.