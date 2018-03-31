Allianz FL Division 1 final

1600 Dublin v Galway, Croke Park

Galway's Ciaran Duggan and Michael Darragh Macauley of Dublin

They may be second and third respectively on the All-Ireland honours list but league final clashes between Dublin and Galway are extremely rare. In fact, they are so rare that this showdown will mark only the second meeting of both sides in the final in the 92-year history of the competition.

It’s 51 years since they first met, with Galway beating Dublin by 0-12 to 1-7 in the 1967 ‘home’ final before losing the final proper to New York over two legs in Gaelic Park. The last championship match between Galway and Dublin was the 1983 All-Ireland which Dublin won by two points - a feisty encounter on a squally day at GAA HQ where the Dubs finished with 12 men.

Dublin are in the decider for the sixth successive year, having won four-in-a-row in 2013-2016 before losing to Kerry last year.

The Tribes, who were promoted from Division 2 this season, last appeared in the top-tier final in 2006 when they lost to Kerry.

The sides drew 0-13 each when they met at Pearse Stadium a fortnight ago.

Dublin: Stephen Cluxton; Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons, David Byrne; James McCarthy, Jonny Cooper, John Small; Brian Fenton, Michael Darragh Macauley; Brian Howard, Kevin McManamon, Niall Scully; Dean Rock, Ciaran Kilkenny, Paddy Andrews.

Galway: Ruairi Lavelle; Declan Kyne, Sean Andy O Ceallaigh, Eoghan Kerin; Gareth Bradshaw, Cathal Sweeney, Johnny Heaney; Peter Cooke, Ciaran Duggan; Eamonn Brannigan, Paul Conroy, Sean Kelly; Barry McHugh, Damien Comer, Sean Armstrong.

Top scorers

Dublin: Dean Rock: 1-25 (0-18 frees), Ciaran Kilkenny 2-16, Niall Scully: 2-08

Galway: Barry McHugh: 1-21 (0-15 frees, 0-3 ‘45s’), Shane Walsh: 0-16 (9 frees), Eamonn Brannigan: 2-09

Allianz FL Division 2 final

1400 Cavan v Roscommon

Roscommon's Conor Devaney with Ciaran Brady of Cavan

Relegated from the top flight last year, Cavan and Roscommon have wasted no time getting in rejoining the big guns They both took 11 of a possible 14 points to seal promotion and book a place in the final. They met in Round 6 at Dr Hyde Park last Sunday week when Rossies won out by 0-15 to 0-13.

For the Breffni it was a case of leaving it late in their final regulation game, as they edged out Tipperary by the bare minimum.

Cavan: Raymond Galligan; Jason McLoughlin, Padraig Faulkner, Enda Flanagan; Martin Reilly, Ciaran Brady, Oisin Kiernan; Gearoid McKiernan, Killian Clarke; Dara McVeety, Bryan Magee, Cian Mackey; Caoimhin O'Reilly, Adrian Cole, Conor Bradley

Roscommon: James Featherston, David Murray, Peter Domican, Fergal Lennon; Conor Daly, Ultan Harney, Brian Stack; Tadhg O'Rourke, Cathal Compton; Ciarain Murtagh, Niall Kilroy, Conor Devaney; Donie Smith, Ciaran Lennon, Diarmuid Murtagh

ONLINE Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App from 1330.

RADIO

Live commentary on Cavan v Roscommon and Dublin v Galway on Sunday Sport from 1400 on RTÉ Radio 1

TELEVISION

Dublin v Galway and Cavan v Roscommon live on TG4 from 1330

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All games on GAAGO.