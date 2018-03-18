Johnny Heaney kicked an equaliser for Galway in the ninth minute of added-time as Dublin’s late comeback was halted by the Tribesmen in Pearse Stadium.

Eoghan O’Gara was sent off late on for Dublin but they kicked four in-a-row to take the lead in the 76th minute, only for Healy to fire a late leveller for Galway.

The game was laced with hot spots as anger spilled over on the pitch and on the sidelines at times, but Galway did well to maintain their unbeaten run with just three second-half points.

One of four late changes to the Dublin team was Evan Comerford, who came in for Stephen Cluxton – the first time in nearly two years that the Parnells man didn’t start a League or Championship game for Dublin – and Galway put huge pressure on his kick-out especially into the wind in the first-half.

On of the biggest factors at Pearse Stadium today was wind advantage and after Gary O’Donnell won the toss he elected to play with the gale at his back for the first-half.

Dublin's James McCarthy on the burst

Only eight seconds had elapsed when Ciaran Kilkenny kicked Dublin’s first point, and they doubled their lead in the seventh minute when Dean Rock tapped over a free.

Facing the wind Dublin were hugely patient as they retained possession for long stretches and waited for the slightest break in the Galway defensive cover. For their own part Galway were outstanding on the hind foot with huge shifts from the likes of Tom Flynn and Cathal Sweeney, and for the most part they repelled Dublin before the interval.

Dublin too packed their defence tightly, but with the wind behind them Galway were able to shoot from long range and Barry McHugh slotted a couple of frees from distance to help his side into a 0-05 to 0-02 lead after 13 minutes.

Peter Cooke and Shane Walsh also scored from the 40 metres range after Paddy Andrews had replied for the Dubs, but an missed goal chance from Jame sMcCarthy helped Galway maintain their good run and they led 0-08 to 0-03 by the 24th minute.

Galway's Ciaran Duggan chases Michael Darragh Macauley of Dublin

The defensive showing from Galway continued to keep Dublin at bay – although you got the feeling that they were happy to show patience into the wind – while McHugh could have gone for goal instead of taking his point as Galway led by five points at the interval, 0-10 to 0-05.

Roles were very much reversed in the second period as Dublin took their turn playing with the advantage of the elements, and a free from Rock and a Kilkenny point had cut the lead to three by the 43rd minute.

The loss of Rock to a black card after 46 minutes was a blow to Dublin, but after Jonny Cooper kicked a good point on the overlap, Paddy Small kicked his first free for the Boys in Blue.

A one point lead was never going to suffice, and Galway captain Damien Comer kicked an inspirational score before Johnny Heaney added another to give the Tribesmen a 0-12 to 0-9 lead.

But despite Eoghan O’Gara’s late red card, Dublin kicked four unanswered scores to claim the lead only for Heaney to level it late on.

Dublin's Eoghan O'Gara gets a red card from referee Joe McQuillan

Galway: Ronán Ó Beoláin; David Wynne, Seán Andy Ó Cellaigh, Eoghan Kerin; Gary O’Donnell (0-02), Johnny Duane, Cathal Sweeney; Thomas Flynn, Ciarán Duggan; Peter Cooke (0-02), Paul Conroy, Shane Walsh (0-01); Adrian Varley (0-01), Seán Armstrong, Barry McHugh (0-05, 0-03 frees, 0-01 ’45).

Subs: Eamonn Brannigan for Varley (41), Damien Comer (0-01) for Walsh (46), Johnny Heaney (0-01) for Cooke (50), Seán Kelly for Armstrong (57), Declan Kyne for Ó Ceallaigh (76, black card).

Dublin: Evan Comerford; Michael Fitzsimons, Philip McMahon, David Byrne; Eric Lowndes, John Small, Jonny Cooper (0-01); Michael Darragh MacAuley, James McCarthy; Ciarán Reddin, Ciarán Kilkenny (0-05), Paddy Andrews (0-01); Colm Basquel, Dean Rock (0-02, 0-02 frees), Paddy Small (0-01, 0-01 free).

Subs: Brian Fenton for Lowndes (half time), Cormac Costello (0-02, 0-02 frees) for Rock (48, black card), Conor McHugh (0-01, 0-01 free) for Reddin (50), Emmet Ó Conghaile for MacAuley (59), Eoghan O’Gara for Paddy Small (63), Andrew McGowan for John Small (67).

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan).