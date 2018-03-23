ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE SEMI-FINALS

Limerick and Kilkenny are through to the Allianz Hurling League semi-finals and now attention turns to the other two quarter-finals, which were postponed last Sunday.

Wexford v Galway, Wexford Park, Saturday, 3pm.

Wexford surprised Galway to clinch promotion from 1B last year but the Tribesmen had their revenge in a comprehensive provincial final triumph.

Wexford won three of their five games back in the top tier and a trophy would be a welcome boost to Davy Fitzgerald's rejuvenation project.

Lee Chin and Jack Guiney should be back after being rested against Kilkenny two weeks ago.

For the second year in succession, Galway find themselves in the running to win the league title despite missing out on promotion.

The defending champions should have Joe Canning back after he made a substitute appearance in the defeat to Limerick.

The victors will play Kilkenny in the semi-final on Saturday week, 31 March.

Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park, Sunday, 1pm

Dublin have suffered a difficult first league campaign under Pat Gilroy.

The expected promotion push never materialised and, despite home advantage, it would be a big shock if they were to trouble the 1A table-toppers.

Tipperary won by 22 (Championship) and 16 points (League) in the teams' two meetings last year and Dublin would probably be happy with a single-figure margin.

The winners will play Limerick in the semi-final on Saturday week.

ALL-IRELAND CLUB FINAL REPLAY

Cuala v Na Piarsaigh, O'Moore Park, Saturday, 5.30pm

Another exciting club final is in prospect after the winners of the last two years drew on St Patrick's Day, 1-22 to 2-19.

Cuala are aiming to become the first club since Portumna in 2008-9 and just the fourth ever to win back-to-back All-Irelands.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport, hurling analyst Michael Duignan said he is expecting another thriller.

"It was a gripping contest," he said. "I think Cuala got out of jail. Shane Dowling, who had a great game for Na Piarsaigh, missed a free to put them four up, and left Cuala in the game.

"Con O’Callaghan and Mark Schutte were well held, which you don’t normally see. Na Piarsaigh have Conor Boylan and Thomas Grimes back from suspension.

"I just think they just have a bit more a scoring threat, Na Piarsaigh to edge it."

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE 2A FINAL

Carlow v Westmeath, Portlaoise, Saturday, 3.30pm

Westmeath won all five divisional games, including a first round win over Carlow in Netwatch Cullen Park in late January.

It was level at 0-08 each at half-time before Carlow pulled two points clear. However, Westmeath pulled away in the final ten minutes to win by 0-19 to 0-15.

Carlow lost the last two 2A finals, going down to Antrim last year and to Westmeath in 2016.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3A FINAL

Louth v Warwickhshire, Trim, Saturday, 1pm

Warwickshire (9pts) won four and drew one (v Louth) of their five group games while Louth (6pts) won two, drew two and lost one of their five games.

Tyrone also had six points but Louth took their place in the final, having beaten the Ulster men in a Round 2 head-to-head contest.

Louth and Warwickshire met in Darver in Round 3 on February 18 when they drew 1-16 each.

Louth led by two points at half-time, an advantage they also took into the closing minutes. Warwickshire, down to 13 men at that stage, staged a great recovery and pointed frees by Niall McKenna and Pat Hoban earned them a draw.

Neil Arthur is Louth’s top scorer in the league on 7-41, while Niall McKenna is Warwickshire’s sharp-shooter on 2-33.

ALLIANZ HURLING LEAGUE DIVISION 3B FINAL

Leitrim v Lancashire, Ballyconnell, Sunday, 12 noon

Lancashire won all four group games while Leitrim won three of four.

Lancashire beat Leitrim by a point (0-15 to 0-14) in Ballinamore in Round 2.

ONLINE

Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App from 1430 on Saturday and 1230 on Sunday

TELEVISION

Saturday: Wexford v Galway and Cuala v Na Piarsaigh live on TG4 from 1445.

Sunday: Dublin v Tipperary live on TG4 from 1245

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

RADIO

Wexford v Galway and Cuala v Na Piarsaigh live on Saturday Sport from 1400

Updates on all the day’s games on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400

All live and deferred games on GAAGO

WEATHER

It looks like there will be a lot of dry weather on Sunday with sunny periods and just a few showers. Temperatures will be around 10 degrees. For more go to met.ie