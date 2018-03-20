The five Allianz Football League games that fell victim to the weather last weekend may never be played.

The GAA has pushed ahead and fixed the final round of games in all four football divisions for next Sunday, March 25.

If these are enough to decide the promotion and relegation issues across the board, the Division 1, 2, 3 and 4 finals will go ahead on the weekend of 31 March/1 April as planned.

The Association are keen to get the League finished by 1 April at the latest in order to leave the rest of the month free for club games.

Croke Park insist that they their Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) will meet again next Monday and the five outstanding games - Down-Tipperary and Louth-Meath in Division 2 and Laois-Antrim, Waterford-Leitrim and Wicklow-Limerick in Division 4 - will be fixed.

However, this is no guarantee that they will be played. The punishment for failing to fulfil a fixture in the League is only €250 so counties may not bother to send out a team.

It has emerged that Leitrim have already conceded their match against London, which fell victim to the snow which covered the country during Storm Emma at the start of the month. This means they may fulfill just five of their seven-game Division 4 programme.

If this weekend isn't conclusive in deciding finalists and relegation places at least some of these back games will have to be played though and this will push the League finals back until the first weekend in April.

This would then have a knock-on affect on club activities in the counties. The GAA undertook a major overhaul of their fixture calendar at Annual Congress last year in the hope of leaving more space free for clubs.