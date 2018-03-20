The Allianz League clashes wiped by the weather have been refixed for this weekend.

Several games were postponed after a heavy fall of snow on Saturday night through to Sunday morning left pitches unplayable along the east coast.

Some games were slated to be played the next day, Bank Holiday Monday, but after early morning pitch inspections, two of the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals were again called off.

Wexford v Galway will take place this Saturday afternoon at Innovate Wexford Park (3pm), while Dublin's meeting with Tipperary now becomes part of a Croke Park double-header. Pat Gilroy's men throw in at 1pm before the footballers league clash with Monaghan two hours later.

The hurling semi-finals are fixed for the weekend of 31 March/1 April. Kilkenny - who edged out Offaly yesterday - will face the winners of Wexford and Galway, while Limerick - conquerors of Clare following an epic battle at the Gaelic Grounds - meet the Dubs or Tipp. The final is down for Sunday 8 April.

The Division 2A hurling final between Westmeath v Carlow throws in at O'Moore Park this Saturday at 3.30pm, followed by Cuala's All-Ireland SHC Club final replay against Na Piarsaigh which throws in at 5.30pm.

The AIB All-Ireland Senior and Intermediate Club Championships Finals which were postponed due to the recent severe weather have now been re-scheduled for Saturday 24 March in St. Tiernach's Park, Clones.

Meanwhile Dublin and Galway renew acquaintances in the Division 1 football final at Croke Park on Sunday 1 April, 4pm.

POSTPONED ALLIANZ FOOTBALL LEAGUE GAMES MAY NEVER BE PLAYED

FIXTURES

SATURDAY 24 MARCH

All-Ireland SHC Club Championship final replay

Cuala v Na Piarsaigh, O'Moore Park, Saturday, 5.30pm

All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club Championship final

Sarsfields (Galway) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Clones, 3,30pm

All-Ireland Senior Intermediate Club Championship final

Athenry (Galway) v Johnstownbridge (Kildare), Clones, 1,30pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final

Wexford v Galway, Innovate Wexford Park, Saturday, 3pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final

Westmeath v Carlow, O'Moore Park, 3.30pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B relegation play-off

Armagh v Derry, Fr Tierney Park, 3pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A final

Louth v Warwickshire, St Loman's Park, 1pm

SUNDAY 25 MARCH

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-final

Dublin v Tipperary, Croke Park, 1pm

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B final

Leitrim v Lancashire, Ballyconnell, 12pm

Allianz Football League Division 1

Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park, 3pm

Donegal v Mayo, MacCumhaill Park Ballybofey, 3pm

Kildare v Galway, St Conleth's Parkm 3pm

Tyrone v Kerry, Healy Park, 3pm

Allianz Football League Division 2

Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspand Breffni Park, 3pm

Clare v Louth, Cusack Park, 3pm

Meath v Down, Pairc Tailteann, 3pm

Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park, 3pm

Allianz Football League Division 3

Wexford v Armagh, Innovate Wexford Park, 1pm

Longford v Fermanagh, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, 3pm

Sligo v Derry, Markievicz Park, 3pm

Westmeath v Offaly, Cusack Park, 3pm

Allianz Football League Division 4

Carlow v Laois, Netwatch Cullen Park, 1pm

Limerick v Antrim, Newcastlewest, 1pm

London v Waterford, McGovern Park, 1pm

Leitrim v Wicklow, Páirc Seán Mac Diarmada, 3pm