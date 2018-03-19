Limerick manager John Kiely and Clare co-boss Donal Moloney were agreed that a free-taking competition was an unsatisfying way to decide Monday's Allianz Hurling League quarter-final contest between their sides.

The Munster rivals could not be separated despite over 100 minutes of play, which included four halves of extra time, and so it went to the novel tie-breaker to decide who would progress to the final four.

After six successful efforts apiece from the 65m line, Clare's Niall Deasy, having scored his initial attempt, missed in sudden death. Colin Ryan then kept his nerve to book the Treaty men a place in the semi-finals against Tipperary or Dublin.

"It's certainly not the way any person involved in hurling wants to see a match finish, taking 65s like that," Kiely told TG4.

"It's not the way to finish a game but it is what it is and we can't control it. Ideally, you'd like to go out at it again but it's just not to be and that's it."

"We know we don't have the weekends and we have to push on with the competition," he added, while speaking to RTÉ Sport.

"It's the best way that we have right now. We had an hour and a half plus to play the game and get a winner and we just didn't find one, so we had to find another way."

It had been well signalled in advance that quarter-final winners would be decided on the day but Clare's Moloney suggested that a replay could have been facilitated while the remaining two last eight ties (Dublin v Tipperary and Wexford v Galway) are concluded.

"Given the fact that some of the other quarter-finals were postponed, there was every opportunity to play this next weekend," he said.

"But fair play to Limerick, they had us put away two or three times, we came back. We had them put away two or three times in extra-time, and they came back.

"It was incredible hurling and some entertainment. Fair dues to both teams."

"Both sides really had a cut today" - John Kiely

Kiely was equally enthusiastic about a tussle that ended 4-21 to 0-33, though he thought his men might have been distracted by the euphoria of securing promotion from Division 1B last weekend.

"It was a really good game," he said. "Both sides really had a cut today.

"I thought we were a little bit off the boil. Maybe something from the last weekend, it was probably a lot to take on board, especially a young side.

"But we kept at it, which was the most important thing. Our attitude was good and we kept working away. We never gave up on it.

"It was a great battle between two really good sides that are probably going to have a few more of those battles over the coming years."

Match-winner Colin Ryan, who scored two points from play and a crucial sideline after coming off the bench, wasn't overburdened by the tension of the dramatic finale.

"There was a bit of pressure there alright but at the end of the day we're doing this all our lives," he said.

"I'm at this since I was six or seven years of age, it's only stand over a ball and hit it.

"The last couple of years we haven't really got that luck so thankfully we got it today and it went over the bar."