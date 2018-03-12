The GAA has announced fixture details for this weekend's Allianz Hurling League play-offs, with games staggered right across Sunday afternoon.

In all there are six hurling games on 18 March, including four Division 1 quarter-finals and a pair of relegation deciders.

First up is the top flight quarter-final between Offaly and Kilkenny, throwing-in at Tullamore at 1pm. An hour later, Wexford host Galway at Wexford Park, then at 3pm Tipperary visit Parnell Park to take on Dublin and at 4pm it's Limerick versus Clare at the Gaelic Grounds.

It was known prior to Monday's meeting of the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) - the Croke Park body that makes fixture arrangements - that Dublin and Wexford would have home venues. Home advantage in the other two quarter-finals was decided by coin-toss.

At 3pm Waterford and Cork tussle at Páirc Uí Rinn with the loser dropping down to Division 1B for 2019.

The Division 1B relegation play-off between Antrim and Laois takes place in Dunloy.

If any of these games finish level after 70 minutes they will go to extra-time; two additional periods of ten minutes. If they remain deadlocked there are two more five-minute periods.

If there's still no winner, the game will go to a free-taking competition. Each team will have five frees from the '65', to be taken by any five players who featured on the day so long as they weren't red-carded.

The team who scores the most of their five will progress. If they remain level after five frees apiece, it goes to sudden death with the same five players stepping up again until there is a winner.

Sunday, 18 March*

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-finals

1300 Offaly v Kilkenny, Bord na Móna O'Connor Park

1400 Wexford v Galway, Innovate Wexford Park

1500 Dublin v Tipperary, Parnell Park

1600 Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grouinds

Allianz Hurling League Division 1A relegation play-off

1500 Waterford v Cork, Páirc Uí Rinn

Allianz Hurling League Division 1B relegation play-off

1400 Antrim v Laois, Pearse Park Dunloy

*Extra-time to be played in all games if necessary and winner on the day, if required