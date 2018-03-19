Pat Spillane has warned Mayo they can forget about Sam Maguire unless they seriously address their misfiring attack.

Stephen Rochford's men crashed to a 2-14 to 0-08 Allianz Football League defeat against Tyrone in Castlebar on Sunday to leave their Division 1 status in the balance.

They need to take a point from their trip to Donegal this Sunday or their 20-year unbroken stay in top flight could come to an end, and Spillane believes they're looking at a barren summer if they don't add potency to their forward line.

"Mayo never got out of first gear," he said on Allianz League Sunday.

"They were sluggish, lethargic. Is it that they're after a heavy block of training? I don't know, but they were very poor.

"I'm not going to write them off yet but this was a bad day at the office for Mayo.

"They never created a goal chance. None of the starting six forwards scored from play. The reason they haven't won an All-Ireland is in the attack.

"They're one-dimensional, they don't have an accurate free-taker and they're lacking that bit of flair, that bit of pace, that bit of composure, that bit of decision making. There's a lot of question marks over Mayo."

Spillane had plenty of praise for the Red hands though. Lee Brennan and Conall McCann got the goals in a win that made sure of their safety, as they tasted victory at MacHale Park for the third time in a row.

"There was only one team in the contest and that was Tyrone," Spillane said.

"They really controlled the game from start to finish. They brought huge energy. They're comfortable with their system, defensively very good... very composed on the ball and give credit where credit is due, had some great attacking play, some great points and two brilliant goals."