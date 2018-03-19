The Gaelic Players Association have claimed several players aired their grievances over the hastily rearranged fixtures that were cancelled due to the weather on Sunday.

A dumping of snow on Saturday night/Sunday morning left pitches around the country unplayable.

Some of those Allianz League games were rescheduled for today, but the GPA said in a statement that no consideration had been given players' work and personal commitments when pushing the games back 24 hours, and vowed to support those who said they will not make themselves available for the matches.

"Following the GAA's decision to reschedule a number of the National League games by 24 hours to Bank Holiday Monday, the GPA have been contacted by a number of affected squads extremely unhappy with the arrangements," the association said in a statement.

"Notwithstanding the recent inclement weather conditions creating considerable challenges for the CCCC with regard to rescheduling of games, the GPA consider it wholly unacceptable that no consultation was made with players beforehand.

"It would appear that little or no consideration was given to players who have contractual obligations to their employers to fulfil. Furthermore, many of our players have personal or family arrangements for tomorrow which must now be changed at short notice.

"The GPA will be supporting a number of squads who have outlined their commitment not to fulfil their fixtures tomorrow due to players unavailability. We have this evening contacted the GAA outlining our support for these squads and requesting that the CCCC find an alternative arrangement for these games.

"In 2017, over 70% of inter county football squads voted against the revised fixture schedule which was subsequently passed at GAA Congress.

"This condensed calendar season has little or no contingency for adverse weather conditions or suitable periods for rest and recovery of our amateur players. In the interests of welfare of our members, the GPA feels this is something that the GAA needs to review."

More games that were due to be played today were scratched after early morning pitch inspections.

The Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final between Westmeath and Carlow at O'Moore Park is off, as is the Division 2 football clash between Louth and Meath in Drogheda.

In Division 4 football, Wicklow's clash with Limerick in Aughrim and the Ardmore meeting of Waterford and Leitrim are also wiped.

The CCCC will confirm when those games will be played on Tuesday.