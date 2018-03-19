The impact of the blast of snow that blanketed the country over the weekend continues to do damage with three games postponed for the second time after failing pitch inspections this morning.

Several fixtures fell victim to the weather on Sunday as pitches were caked by the white stuff.

The Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final between Westmeath and Carlow at O'Moore Park is off, as is the Division 2 football clash between Louth and Meath in Drogheda.

In Division 4 football, Wicklow's clash with Limerick in Aughrim and the Ardmore meeting of Waterford and Leitrim are also wiped.

The CCCC will confirm when those games will be played on Tuesday.

The Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals between Offaly v Kilkenny (Bord na Mona O'Connor Park), and Limerick v Clare (Gaelic Grounds) do go ahead, as does Offaly's Allianz Football League Division 3 clash with Sligo.

O’Moore Park still wintery today. Division Two A Hurling Final off. Details of refixture tomorrow pic.twitter.com/v8P9MtX3Gv — Will O'Callaghan (@willocallaghan) March 19, 2018

Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals

1.30 Offaly v Kilkenny, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park ON

4.0 Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds ON

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final

2.30 Westmeath v Carlow, O'Moore Park OFF

Allianz Football League Division 2

2.0 Louth v Meath, Drogheda OFF

Allianz Football League Division 3

3.15 Offaly v Sligo, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park ON

Allianz Football League Division 4

2.0 Waterford v Leitrim, Ardmore OFF

2.0 Wicklow v Limerick, Aughrim OFF