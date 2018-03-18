With snow still lying on the Parnell Park and Innovate Wexford Park pitches, Monday's rescheduled Allianz Hurling quarter-final matches involving Dublin-Tipperary and Wexford-Galway will now not take place.

Both games will be re-fixed for next weekend with the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee to confirm fixture details on Tuesday.

The remaining last-eight ties involving Offaly-Kilkenny and Limerick-Clare will go ahead on Bank Holiday Monday, with the former now set for a 1,30pm start at O'Connor Park in Tullamore, while the Gaelic Grounds will play host to the mid-west derby at 4pm.

Four Division 1 hurling quarter-finals should be played on the same weekend - advantage with those who play on Bank Holiday Monday, says Donal O'Grady #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/B2pq2TGuuP — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 18, 2018

With it all means is that the top-tier hurling final will more than likely take place on the weekend of 7/8 April, two weeks later than its scheduled date - 24 March - owing to Storm Emma and now this latest cold snap.

Tuesday's CCCC meeting will also have to reschedule the Down v Tipperary football clash in Division 2 which was called off earlier today and the Cuala v Na Piarsaigh All-Ireland Club SHC final replay.

All games due to take place on Monday are subject to early morning pitch inspections.

Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals

1.30, Offaly v Kilkenny, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park

4.0, Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A final

2.30, Westmeath v Carlow, O'Moore Park

Allianz Football League Division 2

2.0, Louth v Meath, Drogheda

Allianz Football League Division 3

3.15, Offaly v Sligo, Bord na Mona O'Connor Park

Allianz Football League Division 4

2.0, Waterford v Leitrim, Ardmore

2.0, Wicklow v Limerick, Aughrim