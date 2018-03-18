Having qualified for the Division 1 league final with two games to spare, Galway footballers underlined their growing maturity when pointing late on to force a draw with Dublin at Pearse Stadium on Sunday.

The point was enough for the Dubs to book their place in the decider and so the sides will go it again at GAA HQ on 1 April.

Pat Spillane was impressed with what Galway served up against the All-Ireland champions - a continuation of the somewhat meaner and tougher approach from the Tribesmen in 2018.

"This was the first real test of their system, particularly their defensive system and they came through with flying colours," explained the RTÉ pundit on Allianz League Sunday.

Six games in, Galway are still unbeaten and Pat Spillane is impressed #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/S7JpdLGdBW — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) March 18, 2018

"They have now played six matches in the league, are unbeaten, and have the best defensive record so far in Division 1, conceding only one goal."

To further emphasise this 'new' Galway, the eight-time All-Ireland winner said: "The Achilles heel of Galway down through the years was that they were viewed as a soft touch. Heads would drop very easily. They are no longer a soft touch. Heads didn't drop against Dublin. They came back to gain a draw.

Spillane also highlighted one particular line on the Galway team, when saying: "Last year, they had a full-back line that I felt was weak. That has now tightened up.

"They are a serious outfit. Peope now say they are overly defensive but I think they are getting the balance right. They are damn good team."

