SATURDAY 17 MARCH

All-Ireland Club SHC final

1545 Cuala (Dublin) v Na Piarsaigh (Limerick), Croke Park

A tantalising club final in prospect as the winners of the last two instalments meet at Croke Park.

These games have often been one-side encounters in recent years but a close affair is anticipated on St Patrick's Day.

Cuala are aiming to become the first club since Portumna in 2008-9 and just the fourth ever to win back-to-back All-Irelands.

The Dalkey outfit are stacked with Dublin county talent like David Treacy, footballers Con O'Callaghan and Mark Schutte, and their brothers Cian and Paul, the latter of whom is expected to recover from a hamstring injury to start.

Shane Dowling announces his return from injury with a cracking goal! pic.twitter.com/8Ji7aSJHDQ — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 10, 2018

Limerick city side Na Piarsaigh are similarly strong and have no fewer than 10 members of the county panel in their ranks.

Full-forward Shane Dowling scored an amazing goal on his substitute comeback from a knee injury in the semi-final win over Slaughtneil last month and should have had enough training to start this time out.

SUNDAY 18 MARCH

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 quarter-finals

1300 Offaly v Kilkenny, Bord na Mona, O’Connor Park

1400 Wexford v Galway, Innovate Wexford Park

1500 Dublin v Tipperary, Parnell Park

1600 Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds

Two intriguing and two more predictable Allianz Hurling League quarter-finals on the face of it on Sunday.

The bizarre league structure of allowing the mid-table teams from 1B into the knock-out stages does no particular favours to Offaly, who, despite signs of improvement, are on a hiding to nothing against a youthful Kilkenny side that have started to hit their stride.

It's 20 years since the Faithful County's last Championship win over the Cats and when they last met, at this stage in 2016, Kilkenny won by 6-20 to 0-14.

Likewise, Dublin have suffered a difficult first league campaign under Pat Gilroy. The expected promotion push never materialised and, despite home advantage, it would be a big shock if they were to trouble the 1A table-toppers.

Tipperary won by 22 (Championship) and 16 points (League) in the teams' two meetings last year and Dublin would probably be happy with a single-figure margin.

Two of the likely Leinster Championship contenders meet at Wexford Park.

Wexford surprised Galway to clinch promotion from 1B last year but the Tribesmen had their revenge in a comprehensive provincial final triumph.

Wexford won three of their five games back in the top tier and a trophy would be a welcome boost to Davy Fitzgerald's rejuvenation project.

Lee Chin and Jack Guiney should be back after being rested against Kilkenny last week.

For the second year in succession, Galway find themselves in the running to win the league title despite missing out on promotion.

The defending champions should have Joe Canning back after he made a substitute appearance in the defeat to Limerick.

Limerick beat reigning All-Ireland Champions Galway in the Allianz Hurling League! See the Full-Time Highlights here on GAANOW! pic.twitter.com/Q1zs7IvDMy — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 11, 2018

In the day's late throw-in, a Clare team who recorded impressive wins over Tipperary, Kilkenny and Cork face surprise 1B winners Limerick.

The Banner won by 3-17 to 2-16 when the teams met in last year's Munster Championship but the Treaty men will be on a high after their sensational comeback victory against Galway.

If they were to win and get some of the Na Piarsaigh men back for a semi-final they could make a big impact on this competition yet.

Kyle Hayes could make a first start of the season after scoring a crucial goal off the bench.

Division 1A relegation play-off

1500 Cork v Waterford, Pairc Ui Rinn

Cork and Waterford meet for the second time in three weeks, Waterford having won their round 4 clash by 1-20 to 1-15.

The Rebels started the campaign with a win over Kilkenny but have since lost four in a row under new manager John Meyler and contest the play-off for the second year on the bounce.

Our hurling columnist Richie Power believes that in their current state the reigning Munster champions look unlikely to progress past the new round-robin stage: "Unless things change drastically, I can see them having a very short summer."

All-Ireland final runners-up Waterford lost their first three games after returning late to training but wins against Cork and Clare have given them momentum going into this clash.

Division 1B relegation play-off

1400 Antrim v Laois, Dunloy

Laois beat Antrim by five points in their 1B clash in Portlaoise last month, their only win of the campagin.

Antrim’s will come on a high after securing their own sole victory against Offaly last Sunday however, and have home advantage this time.

Division 2A final

1430 Carlow v Westmeath, Portlaoise.

Carlow are hoping to make it third-time lucky after losing the last two 2B finals to Antrim and today's opponents Westmeath.

The Lake County won all five of their regular-season games, including a 0-19 to 0-15 first-round victory over Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park in January.

Division 2B final

1300 Down v Mayo, Kingspan Breffni Park.

Down and Mayo meet for the second time in a week after the Mourne Men won by 3-19 to 0-14 in the final series of group games last Sunday.

Both teams lost only once in their five games, Down's defeat coming against Donegal.

RADIO

Live commentary on the club final on RTÉ Radio 1 Extra

Sunday Sport from 1400 on RTÉ Radio 1 will have live updates on all the day's main action.



TV

Cuala v Na Piarsaigh, Wexford v Galway and Limerick v Clare live on TG4, Cork v Waterford deferred.

Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games available for overseas viewers on GAAGO.

WEATHER

Cold and breezy on St Patrick’s Day, with strong winds and afternoon temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees in the east. Most places dry, but a few wintry showers likely in the east and south. Light snow showers in the east and southeast overnight and cold and breezy again on Sunday with more sleet or snow showers, mainly in eastern areas. For more go to met.ie.