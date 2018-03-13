Cork camogie manager Paudie Murray has denied threatening to end the inter-county careers of three of his players as the war of words with UCC continues.

The All-Ireland champions defeated Limerick 2-17 to 2-13 to advance to the final of the Littlewoods National League against Kilkenny, but did so without the services of Libby Coppinger, who opted to play for UCC in the O’Connor Cup.

Third level team-mates Hannah Looney and Meabh Cahalane lined out for the Rebelletes and UCC’s manager Shane Ronayne said that the trio were told that they wouldn’t play for Cork again if they opted to choose college over county.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Murray not only strenuously denied the claim, he also suggested that UCC, unlike Cork, did little to try and address the fixture clash.

"What I said to the girls – and I only spoke to two of them – was that there would be severe consequences," he told the paper.

"What I meant was that, if we won the semi-final and the players who came into the team played well, they would keep their place."

Libby Coppinger in action for Cork during last year's All-Ireland final

Murray said that Cork management "tried everything" to resolve the fixture clash on their end, questioning whether the college went to the same lengths.

"Do UCC approve of the O’Connor Cup management sending texts to the Cork camogie management in the middle of the night?"

Further to that, he said that the players involved were sent texts informing the trio that their scholarships would be threatened if they failed to play for UCC and questioned the conduct of their college counterparts.

Last year Coppinger was involved in a similar situation due to a scheduling clash at the business end of the Championship season.

The dual player missed out on the football All-Ireland quarter-final victory over Galway as the camogie All-Ireland semi-final against the Tribeswomen took place on the same day.