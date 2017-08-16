The Cork ladies football management have released dual star Libby Coppinger to play in Saturday's All-Ireland camogie semi-final against Galway.

It had earlier been thought that Coppinger would have to play for Cork twice in the one day. The football team face Galway in Mullingar at 12.30pm in an All-Ireland quarter-final, while the camogie side also meet Galway in Limerick at 7.00pm.

Today, the Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald tweeted that they would release Coppinger to play for the camogie team "in the interests of player welfare."

In the interest of player welfare we are releasing Libby Coppinger to focus exclusively on camogie next Saturday #playersmustcomefirst — Ephie Fitzgerald (@ephiefitzgerald) August 16, 2017

The Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) are not part of the GAA and scheduling clashes have arisen before with the likes of Rena Buckley and Briege Corkery playing two inter-county matches on the same day in previous years.

When Kerry demolished Cork to take the 2015 Munster Ladies football title, both Cork midfielders Buckley and Corkery had played against Offaly in the camogie championship earlier that day.

An agreement was reached by the two organisations in the summer of 2016 to avoid such clashes in the future.

However, television commitments mean neither organisation can switch matches this Saturday.

An LGFA spokesperson said, "Due to live television commitments unfortunately it is not possible to re-arrange our upcoming semi-final fixtures."