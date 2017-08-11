The first of the Ladies All-Ireland Football quarter-finals take place on Saturday with Nowlan Park the venue for the double-header.

Dublin v Waterford, 4.45pm

The footballers of Dublin and Waterford get the quarter-finals underway.

The Dubs return to action for the first time since their Leinster Championship victory, but they will face a tough assignment this weekend against a battle hardened Waterford side who have already recorded victories over Kerry, Cork and Cavan.

The introduction of Denise McKenna releases Niamh McEvoy to play in the centre of the field for Dublin, with Sinead Finnegan marshalling a full backline likely to be under pressure from the inside Waterford trio of Ailenn Wall, Maria Delahunty and Sinead Ryan.

Kerry v Armagh, 6.30pm, Nowlan Park

There is little to choose between two counties that have both been on the verge of making the big breakthrough in recent years.

Kerry will be buoyed by their Munster Championship victory and will be determined to maintain their momentum.

Armagh depend heavily on the dual threat of Aimee Mackin and Caroline O’Hanlon, with O’Hanlon (pictured) the creator, and Mackin more often the not the finisher.

Mairead Tennyson lines out at centre back and her experience along with that of Caoimhe Morgan will be vital if they are to limit the Kerry forwards effect.

Midfield will be a key battleground, with the influence of O’Hanlon likely to have a significant say in the outcome.

Both games live on TG4 from 4.30pm