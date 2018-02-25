Pat Gilroy says he has no interest in what pundits have to say about Dublin's faltering progress in the league.

Dublin have been buffeted by criticism after a grizzly opening to the league with many prophecies of doom uttered about the future of hurling in the capital.

They've previously shipped heavy defeats against Offaly and Limerick but today's scoreline wears a much more heartening look.

After narrowing the deficit to two points at one stage in the second half, they eventually went down by 1-20 to 1-14 to All-Ireland champions Galway, who admittedly have yet to catch fire in 2018.

Speaking to RTÉ Sport afterwards, Gilroy said he didn't care what pundits had to say about his team.

"I hadn't a clue what they (pundits) have to say and I don't pay any attention to it. We're focused on what we do in here and I have no interest in what others say to be honest."

"It was a much better performance than last week (against Limerick). We were right in it up until the end. The things we'd focused on bringing to the game during the week - we did.

"We have to improve. The ball isn't sticking in the forward line as much as it should. Our finishing could have been a bit better. We certainly had more goal chances today than we had in any other game.

"It was very encouraging that the things that we worked on during the week, we brought to the game today. And look, we made mistakes today but you couldn't fault their effort.

"I think we got a foundation today for building our game and we're encouraged by it."