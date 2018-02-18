Allianz FL Division 1

1430 Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen

Monaghan's Jack McCarron

It takes two in the land of Paddy Kavanagh with Kerry heading north seeking a third win on the trot and so join Dublin and Galway at the top of the table. The Kingdom, however, will need to win by a tally of seven points or more to overtake the Tribes in second place while they need to win by 14 points to knock Dublin off top spot.

Monaghan, after losing by the bare minimum to Mayo in the opening round, were on the right side of that outcome when accounting for Kildare two weeks ago.

Kerry and Monaghan have met five teams in the top flight in the last eight years, with the Kingdom winning three to Monaghan’s two. The Farney's two wins came last year (2-08 to 1-10) and 2015 (1-11 to 0-10)

Allianz FL Division 2

1400 Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni

The prize for the winners in a clash that fell victim to last weekend's icy blast will be top spot in the second tier. The last league meeting between the counties was in 2016 when Cavan came from behind to win by seven points in what was a major success in their successful drive back to Division 1.

Allianz FL Division 3

1400 Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park

1430 Derry v Offaly, Celtic Park

Connacht FBD FL final

1400 Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park

Could this be a dress rehearsal for a consecutive Connacht final between this pair on 17 June next?

Allianz HL Division 1A

1400 Clare v Cork, Cusack Park

1400 Waterford v Kilkenny, Walsh Park

Clare can put some daylight between themselves and Cork if they win in Ennis

With wins over Tipperary and Kilkenny behind them, Clare will be in a confident mood when they host Cork (one win, one defeat) in Ennis. Two points for the home side will see them in the last eight.

The Rebels lowered the Banner colours twice last year, winning their Division 1A tie by 0-21 to 1-11 before repeating the success (1-25 to 1-20) in the Munster final.

Neither Waterford nor Kilkenny have taken a point so far in this campaign, which makes their clash in Walsh Park. Derek McGrath's side are seeking their third successive spring win over the Cats, having won by four points in 2016 and by a point last year. They also prevailed after extra-time (4-23 to 2-22) in last year’s All-Ireland qualifiers - a first championship success over their neighbours since 1959.

Allianz HL Division 1B

1400 Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium

In the last two meeting between these sides (league and championship), Galway have hit the Faithful for 6-56, with the six goals coming in last season's 1B encounter.

Allianz HL Division 2A

1300 London v Carlow, Ruislip

1400 Kildare v Kerry, Newbridge

Allianz HL Division 2B

1230 Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park

1300 Wicklow v Donegal, Aughrim

1400 Down v Armagh, Ballycran

Allianz HL Division 3A

1230 Monaghan v Tyrone, Inniskee

1230 Roscommon v Longford, Dr Hyde Park

1330 Louth v Warwickshire, Darver

Allianz HL Division 3B

1300 Lancashire v Cavan, Jordanstown, Belfast

1400 Fermanagh v Leitrim, Irvinestown

Ronan Crowley (Lancashire) 2-27 (1-17 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’) is the highest scorer across all four divisions in the hurling league so far.

ONLINE

Saturday: Live blog on RTÉ.ie & the News Now App on all the day's games from 1230.

RADIO

Live commentary on Waterford v Kilkenny and Clare v Cork in Division 1 of the hurling league along with updates on the day's main games on Sunday Sport, RTÉ Radio 1 from 1400.

TV

Clare v Cork live on TG4 from 1330. Deferred showing on TG4 of Waterford v Kilkenny from 1545 and Monaghan v Kerry from 1730. Highlights of the weekend's action on Allianz League Sunday on RTÉ2 at 2130.

All live and deferred games on GAAGO.

WEATHER

It looks set to be a mostly cloudy and damp day with patchy rain and drizzle. It will be misty also with fog on hills. However, it is expected to become drier across the western half of the country towards evening. Mild with maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate southwest breezes. for more go to met.ie