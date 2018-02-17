Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald believes Tipperary were flattered by their six-point margin of victory at Semple Stadium on Saturday night but admitted his side had made mistakes at crucial times.

Despite trailing by 1-15 to 1-08 at half-time, Wexford rallied in the second half and the deficit was down to three as the final whistle neared.

However, Tipp goalkeeper Darragh Mooney made some crucial saves and Patrick 'Bonner' Maher goaled at the death to ensure a 3-21 to 1-21 victory that moved Tipp to the top of the standings in 1A and ended The Model County's unbeaten run.

"I don't think six was a fair reflection," Fitzgerald told RTÉ Sport. "I'm happy with the resilience the lads showed. They never gave up.

"We had a bad ten minutes before half-time. We came back in the second half and then Tipp hit us for another one and we go down eight or nine more.

"Then we're back to three again and we had a clearcut goal chance and missed it. They come down and stick one in the back of the net."

Jason Forde scored 2-09 and 'Bonner' 1-02 from play as Tipperary proved more clinical in front of goal.

"The thing with us is the mistakes," mused Fitzgerald. "We were the cause of our own downfall with certain things.

"If you let a skilful team like Tipperary get half a chance, they're going to punish you. They have finishers.

"I'm delighted with the way the lads fought but we've got to learn a few lessons from it."

Tipperary manager Michael Ryan admitted that Wexford "could have got a draw".

"Bar our goalie pulling off some great saves this game was very finely balanced," he said. "We were delighted to come away with the two points. In fact, I think were lucky to come away with the two points.

"Wexford had the better of the second half after we had a reasonable lead built up at half-time. We expected them to come at us. they were two from two up until tonight.

"We'll move on. There is still loads of hurling to be played; two more games and we'll see where we're at."

Ryan also praised the efforts of 'keeper Mooney, who in his in his first league start this season denied Conor McDonald what looked a certain goal .

"It's not lost on Daragh that he had to wait until game three to get a game," said the Premier boss.

"He's not going to give the jersey up easy. Your primary job as a goalie is to pull off the saves and he certainly did that tonight."

