Kieran Molloy's dash from an All-Ireland club semi-final win to the Sigerson Cup final ended in disappointment.

The Galway man experienced the highs and lows of sport on Saturday when he helped Corofin beat Moorefield in the All-Ireland Club Senior Football Championship semi-final in Tullamore.

He then was brought by garda car from the Offaly venue to Trinity College's sportsgrounds in Dublin to feature for NUI Galway against UCD in the Sigerson Cup decider, coming on as a second half subsitute.

Once again the marauding wing-back put in an all-action display, but it wasn't enough to stop the Galway college falling to a one-point defeat after a classic contest with the Belfield students.

His Corofin team-mate Liam Silke was unable to play for NUIG in the second game after injuring his finger in the 1-06 to 0-06 win over the Kildare and Leinster champions.

BREAKING - Kieran Molloy fresh from @AIB_GAA club semi win with @CorofinGAA is Dublin bound in Garda Car to try and feature with @nuigalwaysport in @ElectricIreland Sigerson Final v @ucdgaa #thetoughest @HigherEdGAA #gaa — Cóilín Duffy (@coilinduffy) February 17, 2018

NUIG led for long stretches of the Sigerson Cup final, but in the end they came up just short against a well-drilled UCD side on a 1-13 to 2-09 scoreline.

The win means Dublin's Con O'Callaghan adds to his impressive list of honours and his next game will be the All-Ireland club hurling final against Na Piarsaigh on St Patrick's Day.

Kerry midfielders Jack Barry and Barry O'Sullivan lined out for UCD and they may be in action again for the Kingdom tomorrow in their postponed Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Monaghan in Inniskeen on Sunday.

