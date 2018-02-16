SATURDAY 17 FEBRUARY

All-Ireland club SFC semi-final

1400 Moorefield (Kildare) v Corofin (Galway), O'Connor Park

Moorefield's Kevin Murnaghan celebrates kicking the winning point against St Loman's

In the week before Christmas, Moorefield snatched victory from the jaws of defeat when coming back from six points down with a minute to go against St Loman's of Westmeath to claim only their second Leinster cown. Houdini would have been proud.

Corofin, All-Ireland winners in 2015, were put to the pin of their collar by both St Brigid's and Castlebar Mitchels before landing a consecutive Connacht crown.

Corofin's Michael Lundy

Both camps were bullish when speaking to RTÉ Sport ahead of their meeting in Tullamore.

Moorefield's James Murray: "It comes down to the management, who instil great belief in us. The belief is there that we’re going to do it on Saturday."

Corofin's Michael Lundy: "It’ll be a gruelling affair and the pitches aren’t in great nick because it’s February, but we’d take a one-point win after extra-time rather than fancy football - we’ll take any win at this stage."

Sigerson Cup final

1530 UCD v NUIG, Santry

McKenna Cup final

1800 Donegal v Tyrone, Athletic Grounds

There's a bit of silverware up for grabs here but both counties will no doubt be placing a greater priority on their league meeting in a fortnight's time. Vital points will be up for grabs at Healy Park.

Allianz HL Division 1A

1900 Tipperary v Wexford, Semple Stadium

Wexford's Liam Ryan and John McGrath of Tipperary

A win for Wexford guarantees them a place in the quarter-finals, while Tipp will be looking to push on after their facile win over Waterford the last day. The counties met in last year's top flight semi-final on a day when Davy Fitzgerald tangled with Jason Forde on the field of play.

It was the Premier who had the final say, winning by 5-18 to 1-19 on a day when the McGrath brothers, John and Noel scored 2-02 each.

Allianz HL Division 1B

1900 Laois v Antrim, O'Moore Park

1900 Limerick v Dublin, Gaelic Grounds

Limerick's Diarmaid Byrnes and Dan Morrissey

With full points from their first two games, Galway and Limerick lead the way.

The Shannonsiders will be at home to Dublin (one win, one defeat) on Saturday night in what will be the first league clash between the counties since 2016 when the Munstermen won a quarter-final by two points.

Laois and Antrim, both of whom have lost their first two games, are in relegation trouble as they prepare for their clash in Portlaoise. They meet in the league for the first time since 2015 when Laois won a group game in 1B before repeating the success in a relegation play-off.

Allianz HL Division 2A

1400 Meath v Westmeath, Trim

SUNDAY 18 FEBRUARY

Allianz FL Division 1

1430 Monaghan v Kerry, Inniskeen

Monaghan's Jack McCarron

It's take two in the land of Paddy Kavanagh with Kerry heading north seeking a third win on the trot and so join Dublin and Galway at the top of the table. The Kingdom, however, will need to win by a tally of seven points or more to overtake the Tribes in second place while they need to win by 14 points to knock Dublin off top spot.

Monaghan, after losing by the bare minimum to Mayo in the opening round, were on the right side of that outcome when accounting for Kildare two weeks ago.

Kerry and Monaghan have met five teams in the top flight in the last eight years, with the Kingdom winning three to Monaghan’s two. The Farney's two wins came last year (2-08 to 1-10) and 2015 (1-11 to 0-10)

Allianz FL Division 2

1400 Cavan v Meath, Kingspan Breffni

The prize for the winners in a clash that fell victim to last weekend's icy blast will be top spot in the second tier. The last league meeting between the counties was in 2016 when Cavan came from behind to win by seven points in what was a major success in their successful drive back to Division 1.

Allianz FL Division 3

1400 Sligo v Fermanagh, Markievicz Park

1430 Derry v Offaly, Celtic Park

Connacht FBD FL final

1400 Roscommon v Galway, Dr Hyde Park

Could this be a dress rehearsal for a consecutive Connacht final between this pair on 17 June next?

Allianz HL Division 1A

1400 Clare v Cork, Cusack Park

1400 Waterford v Kilkenny, Walsh Park

Clare can put some daylight between themselves and Cork if they win in Ennis

With wins over Tipperary and Kilkenny behind them, Clare will be in a confident mood when they host Cork (one win, one defeat) in Ennis. Two points for the home side will see them in the last eight.

The Rebels lowered the Banner colours twice last year, winning their Division 1A tie by 0-21 to 1-11 before repeating the success (1-25 to 1-20) in the Munster final.

Neither Waterford nor Kilkenny have taken a point so far in this campaign, which makes their clash in Walsh Park. Derek McGrath's side are seeking their third successive spring win over the Cats, having won by four points in 2016 and by a point last year. They also prevailed after extra-time (4-23 to 2-22) in last year’s All-Ireland qualifiers - a first championship success over their neighbours since 1959.

Allianz HL Division 1B

1400 Galway v Offaly, Pearse Stadium

In the last two meeting between these sides (league and championship), Galway have hit the Faithful for 6-56, with the six goals coming in last season's 1B encounter.

Allianz HL Division 2A

1300 London v Carlow, Ruislip

1400 Kildare v Kerry, Newbridge

Allianz HL Division 2B

1230 Derry v Mayo, Celtic Park

1300 Wicklow v Donegal, Aughrim

1400 Down v Armagh, Ballycran

Allianz HL Division 3A

1230 Monaghan v Tyrone, Inniskeen,

1230 Roscommon v Longford, Dr Hyde Park

1330 Louth v Warwickshire, Darver

Allianz HL Division 3B

1300 Lancashire v Cavan, Jordanstown, Belfast

1400 Fermanagh v Leitrim, Irvinestown

Ronan Crowley (Lancashire) 2-27 (1-17 frees, 0-2 ‘65s’) is the highest scorer across all four divisions in the hurling league so far.

