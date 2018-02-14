Clare football manager Colm Collins has confirmed that the county will appeal the proposed two-match ban handed to Jamie Malone for an incident in Sunday's game against Tipperary in Ennis.

Malone was shown a red card for a push on Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton, who subsequently fell and landed on concrete near the dugout. He was taken to hospital and kept in overnight as a precaution.

"We are absolutely appealing it," Collins told RTÉ Sport.

"We got notification yesterday and the appeal has to be in by Friday morning. We are trying to get our ducks in a row now and make sure we have everything right.

"We don't have a game so they probably won't fast track it. It will probably be some day next week when we are called in."

Malone was sent off early in the 46th minute when the game was level at 0-07 to 0-07. After a frantic finish, which saw the home spurn two late chances to seal the win, the game finished level at 11 points each.

Collins also confirmed that he will not be contesting the proposed four-week sideline ban he received for a verbal exchange with the linesman in the aftermath of Malone’s red card.