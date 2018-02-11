Honours were finally shared after a frantic finish to an incident-packed Allianz Football League Division 2 clash between Clare and Tipperary in Ennis.

However matters on the pitch were overshadowed, with Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton taken to hospital following an incident that saw Clare's Jamie Malone sent off in the second half.

With the match level at 0-07 to 0-07 early in the 46th minute, Malone received a red card when momentum saw the Corofin player bundle into Tipperary selector Shane Stapleton when competing for possession near the sideline.

Stapleton got to his feet only to fall again and an ambulance was called, bringing the selector to hospital.

The Tipperary county board confirmed that Stapleton is recovering in hospital and the42.ie quoted a county spokesman as saying: "‘Shane Stapleton is under medical care at University Hospital Limerick and appears to be okay. He will be kept in overnight for observation."

Get well soon to Tipp coach Shane Stapleton who hit his head off the concrete in the incident where Clares Jamie Malone was sent off. He was up and about but fell then. He is gone to hospital. Get well soon to the one and only @goldenstapo #Gaa #AllianzLeagues — Stephen Gleeson (@StephenGtippfm) February 11, 2018

The resilient hosts managed to regain parity on three occasions in the second period.

Clare, however, did not have enough composure to complete a first league victory over their neighbours in 15 years, as two injury-time chances went a-begging, with a third denied by the final whistle - much to the outrage of the home side.

That said, Tipperary, who were never ahead over the 70 minutes, were somehow denied a winning chance of their own in that period by a superb diving block by Cian O'Dea as the Munster rivals had to settle for a point apiece.It would prove a double blow to the Banner County as David Tubridy received a black card from Mayo official Jerome Henry upon protesting the decision. And with the home side momentarily down to 13, Tipperary took full advantage to arrow over successive points through wing-backs Jimmy Feehan and Bill Maher.

Replies from Keelan Sexton, substitute Kieran Malone and Pearce Lillis finally reeled in the visitors by the 63rd minute at 0-10 to 0-10. But despite the unerring Conor Sweeney nudging Tipperary ahead with an immediate free, a second yellow for Josh Keane levelled the playing numbers for the remainder as Sexton converted a 45-metre free for the final score of a compelling derby.

With a chilly breeze at their backs, the visitors had started much the brighter, building up a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage, thanks in the main to chief marksman Conor Sweeney, who raided for four of that tally.

The primary ball-winning ability of Gary Brennan, Cathal O'Connor and the roving Sean O'Donoghue helped Clare to finally gain a foothold in the contest by the turn of the second quarter but chances to demonstrate that on the scoreboard were frustrated as they passed up two glorious goal opportunities.

In the 17th minute, good work from corner-back Gordon Kelly allowed Pearse Lillis to feed the overlapping Brennan, who took on Tipperary's last line, only to see his shot just clear the crossbar.

Three minutes later, Sexton did strike on target but found goalkeeper Evan Comerford in stubborn mood to tip the ball over the bar at 0-5 to 0-3.

Tipperary senior footballers emerge for 2nd half v Clare in Ennis, Tipp up 0-7 to 0-5 at half time. pic.twitter.com/8rwioXdjFw — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) February 11, 2018

Tipperary, despite the loss of former All Star Michael Quinlivan to injury, countered with points from Liam Casey and a third Sweeney free. However, with the game drifting into injury-time, the hosts gathered late momentum as Ciaran Russell and Eoin Cleary both picked off impressive scores to reduce the arrears to two by the break at 0-7 to 0-5.

Now favoured by the conditions, Clare maintained their comeback charge into the new half, with early points from Pearse Lillis to gain parity. And it could have been more when a hopeful Gearoid O'Brien effort spilled from the hands of Comerford before recovering to clear it off the line.

Clare's momentum was quelled with the dismissal of Malone but they did recover sufficiently to complete their second home draw, even if their profligacy ultimately prevented a first win of the campaign.

Tipperary: E Comerford; S O'Connell, J Meagher, A Campbell; B Maher (0-01), R Kiely, J Feehan (0-01); L Casey (0-01), L Boland; J Keane, J Kennedy, B Fox; C Sweeney (0-07, 0-05f), M Quinlivan, L McGrath (0-01)

Subs: I Fahey for Quinlivan (29, inj), K Fahey for Kennedy (HT), E Moloney for Boland (44), J Lonergan for McGrath (61), S Carey for I. Fahey (70)

Clare: K Roche; C O'Dea, A Fitzgerald, G Kelly; E Collins, C Russell (0-01), P Lillis (0-02); G Brennan (0-02), C O'Connor; J Malone (0-01), E Cleary (0-01, 0-01f), G O'Brien; S O'Donoghue, K Sexton (0-04, 0-02f), D Tubridy

Subs: D Bohannon for O'Connor (HT, inj), A Sweeney for Tubridy (42, BC), K Malone for O'Brien (55), C Finnucane for Cleary (74, BC)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)