Cora Staunton received praise in Australia after impressing in the first round of the new Women's AFL (AFLW) season.

Her side the Greater Western Sydney Giants (GWS Giants) suffered a 7.3 (45) - 6.3 (39) defeat to Melbourne, but the Mayo legend scored a goal in the first quarter of the game, making her the first International recruit to do so this season.

It was a closely fought encounter in Melboune, where the lead reportedly changed hands on three occasions in the final quarter, before the home side went onto secure the victory.

Six new names to don the red + blue.



Here's the team to kick off our @aflwomens season at Casey Fields on Saturday.👇#DreamBigger pic.twitter.com/arIkCKfHlV — Melbourne FC (@melbournefc) February 1, 2018

In addition to Staunton, there was some Irish representation in the Melbourne side. Cavan native Laura Corrigan Duryea is an established member of the women's team, and she lined out in the back pocket position for the clash against GWS Giants.

This is the second season of the Women's Aussie Rules competition, with the GWS Giants finishing bottom of the ladder at the end of the inaugural campaign.

Staunton signed for the Sydney club last October.

How good was that from Cora Staunton!!! First goal kicked by an International Recruit in the #AFLW. Outstanding stuff. — Andy Maher (@AndyMaherDFA) February 3, 2018

Cora Staunton is going to light it up this season — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) February 3, 2018

Caught the replays of last night’s #AFLW games. Lots of excitement and yes, the quality is getting better.



How about Cora Staunton. She’s like a fish in water, looked completely composed. — Brian Barrish (@BarrishUSAFL) February 3, 2018

Ripping match. Huge blow to Dees w Paxy down. Couple of strong grabs, couple of great footy stories (Cora Staunton!) And with a nail-biting finish, an unexpected star (Go Rocky) and the cream rising to the top. Daisy of the iron will repelling Giant attacks and leading the way. — Damien Bing (@D_Geek420) February 3, 2018

The four-time All-Ireland winner is still learning to adapt to the new sport of course, but GWS Giants coach Alan McConnell says he is pleased with her progress at this early stage of the season.

"I think (Staunton) got lost a couple of times on running patterns, but it's not surprising when you're trying to learn the game in eight weeks," he told SBS News.

"She hasn't had a full pre-season, she missed the first two weeks because her team (Carnacon) went all the way through to an All-Ireland (club) final.

"But we're so glad we have her. She brings something to the team."