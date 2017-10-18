Mayo ladies football legend Cora Staunton is set to become a professional Aussies Rules player when she joins the Greater Western Sydney Giants on Wednesday.

Staunton, possibly the greatest player ever to play the ladies game, landed in Australia at the start of the week and tried out for her new club.

Those running the rule over her included former Cavan player Nicholas Walsh, who works with GWS Sydney - and they obviously liked what they saw. The Mayo woman is now set to become the first overseas player ever to enter into the AFLW draft.

It's happening - Cora Staunton is linking up with the Greater Western Sydney Giants in the AFLW, as per @neilcordy https://t.co/ErxiSse7cZ — Emma Duffy (@emmaduffy_) October 17, 2017

The news was confirmed by Australia’s Herald Sun Newspaper. They quoted Staunton as saying: "It will be a huge challenge but us Irish love a challenge.

"I’ve never played AFL before and had my first practice at it with Alan and Nick this morning. Getting used to the ball will be the biggest thing, along with the rules of the game."

Staunton made her senior inter-county debut as a teenager in 1995 and she was still playing at 34, losing the year’s All-Ireland final to Dublin, in a career that brought every major honour in the game.

She dabbled in rugby previously and now she is set to break new ground Down Under.