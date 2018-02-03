Cavan got their first win of their Allianz Football League campaign on a brisk Saturday night in Kingspan Breffni.

In an error-riden encounter both sides played openly but failed feed off the energy the floodlit night provided.

Mattie McGleenan side showed their character last week in securing a draw away to Clare having been well behind but no questions were asked tonight as they were never really pushed.

The opening half was tensely settled by the carefree Caoimhin O’Reilly in the corner for Cavan. The Bultersbridge youngster was lively all evening and notched three of the Ulsters side opening nine first half points.

Louth on the other-hand, couldn’t find the range as they shot wide after wide. They went a quarter of an hour without scoring after Declan Byrne fired over Louth’s second from long range.

Martin Reilly and Oisin Tiernan helped themselves to a brace during this period.

When the Wee County did find their range, they scored four in a row. Declan Byrne, Jim McEneaney after the accuracy from dead balls of Ryan Burns came to the fore. The Queens University student slotted over a free and 45 all from the ground to keep Pete McGrath’s Louth in touch.

Magee and Kiernan added to their tallies just before the half-time whistle.

Remarkably, Louth got the deficit back to one after the interval with a Burns free.

Despite the scoreboard, that was that as, Cavan forcibly imposed themselves on the game around the middle of the field and more importantly on the scoreboard.

Bryan Magee was central to this, the midfielder keep the scoreboard ticking with free’s and raised the roof with a match defining goal.

Replacement Cian Mackey smelt blood as the experienced forward swung over two points in quick succession.

Ciarán Brady and Niall Clerkin added two goals for the home side in the final quarter as they put the derseved gloss on the facile victory.

Cavan: James Farrelly; Niall Murray, Pádraig Faulkner, David Phillips; Óisín Kiernan (0-03), Ciarán Brady (1-00), Martin Reilly (0-02); Killian Clarke, Bryan Magee (1-03, 2f); Dara McVeety, Conor Moynagh, Enda Flanagan (0-01); Caoimhín O'Reilly (0-04, 3f), Adrian Cole, Niall Clerkin (1-00)

Subs: Cian Mackey (0-04, 1f) for Phillips (33), David Brady for Cole (HT), Conor Bradley for Flanagan (54), Gearóid McKiernan for O'Reilly (59), Stephen Murray for McVeety (60, BC), Seán McCormack for Magee (63)

Louth: Craig Lynch; John Bingham, Emmet Carolan, James Craven; Derek Maguire, Bevan Duffy, Anthony Williams; Tommy Durnin, James Stewart; Jim McEneaney (0-02, 1f), Andy McDonnell (0-01), Declan Byrne (0-02); Ryan Burns (0-07, 5f, 2’45), Conor Grimes, William Woods

Subs: Gerard McSorley for Byrne (50), Tadgh McEnaney for Woods (50), Darren Marks for Craven (56), Ciarán Downey (0-01) for McEneaney (57), Conor Earley for Stewart (65)

Referee: Jerome Henry (Mayo)