Dublin produced an outstanding second half display at Healy Park on Saturday night to comfortably see off the challenge of Mickey Harte's Tyrone.

Tyrone played a lot better than they had done six days earlier against Galway but it still wasn’t enough against the All Ireland champions.

The Ulster champions enjoyed a dream start to the game with a fifth minute goal before Dublin replied with points from Dean Rock and Kevin McManamon. Lee Brennan and Connor McAliskey both split the posts as Tyrone looked up for the fight.

In the 23rd minute Dublin got back in the game with an opportunist goal from Ciaran Kilkenny but Tyrone still led 1-7 to 1-5 at the break thanks to points from Peter Harte and Brennan.

Within five minutes of the restart though Dublin were on level terms after a Rock free was followed by an inspirational effort from play from centre half back James McCarthy.

Dublin looked rejuvenated and moments later they had their noses in front for the first time thanks to a point from midfielder Brian Fenton. Dublin were then dealt a blow when Niall Scully picked up a second yellow but despite that they tagged on points from McManamon and Kilkenny.

Dublin keeper Stephen Cluxton made a brilliant save to deny McAliskey when a goal may have reignited the Tyrone challenge. Tyrone had their chances but thirteen wides on the night highlighted were their problems lay. Despite being a man down Dublin continued to attack in droves as they put an overworked Tyrone defence under pressure.

A mistake in the Tyrone defence saw keeper Niall Morgan play the ball to Padraig Hampsey who gifted it to Colm Basquel and he placed fellow substitute Eoghan O’Gara for a goal.

Dublin were playing some superb football with Basquel scoring twice from play as well as converting a free. Brennan took his personal haul to 0-6 with three late points but an impressive Dublin took the spoils.

Tyrone: N Morgan; C McLaughlin, C McCarron, HP McGeary; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte (0-1); M Donnelly, D McClure; R Donnelly, N Sludden (0-1), A McCrory; L Brennan (0-6, 3f), C McShane (1-1), C McAliskey (0-2). Subs: M McKernan for McGeary, R McNamee for McCrory, C McCann for

McClure, F Burns for R Donnelly, R McNabb for McLaughlin, M Bradley for T McCann

Dublin: S Cluxton; P McMahon, M Fitzsimons, D Daly; J Cooper, J McCarthy (0-1), J Small; B Fenton (0-1), MD Macauley; B Howard, C Kilkenny (1-2), N Scully; P Mannion, D Rock (0-4, 4f), K McManamon (0-2). Subs: D Byrne for Small, P Andrews for McManamon, C Basquel (0-3, 1f) for Mannion, E O’Gara (1-0) for Rock, S Carthy for McCarthy, E Lowndes for Fenton

Referee: M Deegan, Laois